George E. Rosson Sr., 95, a resident of Stephensville, Louisiana, passed away Sunday, August 12, 2018, at Ochsner Medical Center of Baton Rouge.

George was born on January 12, 1923, in Morgan City, the son of John and Marietta McCann Rosson.

George was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during WWII. He was a member of the American Legion and was also a member of the Doric Masonic Lodge. George just had the pleasure of meeting his great-great-grandson Luca, which he considered an amazing accomplishment.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four grandsons, Louis Rosson and wife Sommer of Stephensville, Willis Rosson and wife Wynetter of Summit, Mississippi, Tony Rosson and wife Tammy of Abita Springs, and Troy Rosson Sr. of Morgan City; 10 great-grandchildren, Tager Rosson, Caylis Rosson, Chris Rosson, MacKennziey Rosson, Skylah Rosson, Dakota Rosson, Haley Chandler, Talyn Rosson, Troy Rosson Jr., Bailey Rosson, Levi Rosson; one great-great-grandson, Luca Rosson; one brother, Herb Rosson of Friendswood, Texas; one daughter-in-law, Cathy Rosson of Abita Springs; and a great number of friends.

George was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marietta McCann Rosson; his wife, Gloria Nini Rosson; one son, George “Cowboy” Rosson Jr.; four brothers, Elbert Rosson, John Rosson, Sanford Rosson, Wyatt Rosson; two sisters, Vesta Mae Woodard and Isiebelle Rosson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August, 16, 2018, at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Ann Sutton officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service and following the services will be a gathering for family and friends at the church. George will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery with military honors rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.