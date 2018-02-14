George E. “Cowboy” Rosson Jr. passed away on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Covington, Louisiana, at the age of 64. He was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, and lived most of his life in the Berwick and Morgan City, Louisiana area. For the last 12 months, George “Cowboy” and his wife were residents of Abita Springs, Louisiana.

George “Cowboy” loved riding his motorcycle with the American Legion Riders, Post 96 of Morgan City, Louisiana. He devoted a lot of time to charity and always had a story to tell … “I got one more story.” He touched the lives of many people with his smile and generosity. He loved people and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife, Cathy Rosson.

He is survived by his father, George E. Rosson Sr.; and four sons, Louis Rosson (Sommer), Willis Rosson (Wynetter), Tony Rosson (Tammy), and Troy Rosson. He is also survived by two nieces that he referred to as “his daughters,” Michele and Jolie Broussard, along with loving foster children Angel Laine, Ronald Young and many others.

He will also be dearly missed by his 13 loving grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria “Rita” Nini Rosson.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Serenity Funeral Home, 20419 Hwy. 36 in Covington, Louisiana, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. with service at 2 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will also be held in March/April in Morgan City, Louisiana, to be announced later.

Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, LA, 985-875-1131.