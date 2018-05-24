GEORGE CHARLES OUBRE SR.

George Charles Oubre Sr., 72, a resident of Franklin, passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in Jefferson.

George was born on December 26, 1945 in Morgan City, the son of Euley J. Oubre and Louise Haase Oubre.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons, George C. Oubre Jr. of Franklin, Joey Oubre of Vallejo, California, Brendan Oubre of Franklin; three grandchildren, Alex Oubre, T.J. Oubre, Luke Oubre; one great granddaughter, Haddie Claire Oubre; three brothers, Euley W. Oubre and wife Barbara of Stephensville, Gregory Oubre and wife Lea of Patterson, Tracy Oubre of Bayou Vista; two sisters, Vera Kirkland and Nicky Hafer both of Bayou Vista; step-father, C.J. Trahan of Bayou Vista.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Euley J. Oubre and Louise Haase “PG” Trahan; his wife, Carol Lynn Wilson Oubre; one son, Corey Michael Oubre.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Twin City Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.