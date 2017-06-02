June 21, 1940 - May 31, 2017

Geneva Couvillier Daisy, 76, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Ochsner Medical Center.

Geneva was born June 21, 1940, in Bayou Boutte, the daughter of Joseph Emory Couvillier and Irma Louise Ganaway Couvillier.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Willard David Daisy of Morgan City; one son, Malcolm Daisy of Morgan City; one daughter, Belinda Daisy of Prattville, Alabama; one brother, Jimmy Couvillier and wife Shirley of Morgan City; one sister, Yvonne Arceneaux of Morgan City; five grandchildren, Alisia Rhodes, Jennifer Willison, Samantha Barnes, Kristen Daisy and David Joseph Daisy; and eight great-grandchildren, Lillian, Evelyn, Raymond III, William V, Lola, Piper, Jada and Angel.

Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Emory Couvillier and Irma Louise Ganaway Couvillier; brother, William Couvillier; and sister, Della Carter.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with the Rev. Steven Porter officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Following services, Geneva will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.