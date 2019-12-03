Article Image Alt Text

Tue, 12/03/2019 - 10:29am

Gene Autry Pierre Hebert, 78, a native of Stephensville and resident of Amelia, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Comeaux Hebert; three daughters, Cheryl Hebert of Amelia, Jennifer Hebert of Houma and Susan Hall of Bayou Vista; a brother, Wilton Hebert of Franklin; two sisters, Viola Jackson of Amelia and Louise Rodgers of Franklin; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and five sisters.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until services at noon at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Amelia. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

