Gayle Middleton Harris, 64, a native of Morgan City and resident of Beaumont, Texas, died Monday, May 14, 2018 at Baptist Beaumont Hospital.

Visitation will be Saturday, 8-10:30 a.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City, with an 11 a.m. Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by two children, Leslie Edmondson of Killeen, Texas and Courtney Greer of Beaumont, Texas; two siblings, Phil Middleton and Carl Middleton, both of Morgan City; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.