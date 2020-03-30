June 20, 1949 — March 26, 2020

Gary Pisani passed peacefully on the morning of March 26, 2020, ending his battle with heart disease. Gary grew up in Bayou Vista, Louisiana, and spent his professional career there and also in New Iberia where he raised his family. An avid fisher, Gary enjoyed a good game of cards and especially loved a great fish story! He was a family man and devoted his life to raising his daughter, Chantelle, and son, Adam. In his final days, Gary loved sitting on his porch and watching the ducks and telling everyone “hi” as they passed by.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Rita Pisani and father, Horace Pisani.

He is survived by his daughter, Chantelle Dyar, her husband, John Dyar; grandson, Johnny; his son, Adam Pisani, his wife, C.J. Pisani; grandkids, Hudson and Addison; sister, Donna Gail Pisani; brother, Greg Pisani, his wife, Renee Pisani; and brother, Grant Pisani, and his wife, Madeline Pisani.

Regretfully, due to the present public health circumstances, a private service will be held for the immediate family only.