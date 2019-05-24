A starched white shirt, new blue jeans and his favorite boots were the outfit of choice for Gary. These items would have been his chosen going away attire. He was a man who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, making it known to those he loved that the fancy life was not his way. Surrounded by family and friends enjoying a good meal made him happiest. Gary was a highly skilled welder/pipe fitter by trade and took great pride in his work. Gardening was a hobby he enjoyed in his retirement and his vegetables were blue ribbon worthy. He took great pleasure sharing them with his neighbors.

Gary Michael Boudreaux, most recent resident of Youngsville, age 71, went to be with the Lord on May 4th, 2019 while holding his wife Linda and daughter Barbara’s hands.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Walden Boudreaux; his daughter Barbara Boudreaux Gilley and her husband Hal of Destin, Florida; his 94 year old father Albert Joseph “PoBoy” Boudreaux of Baldwin; his sister Tana Boudreaux Begnaud and husband Nolan of Youngsville; four grandchildren, Cameron Gilley, Tyler Gilley, Kane Boudreaux and Koby Boudreaux; nephews, Parrish Begnaud and Hunter Begnaud and daughter in law Wendy Hebert Boudreaux.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother Bertha Broussard Boudreaux; godchild, Kiley Begnaud and his beloved son Rowdy Lee Boudreaux.

A private memorial service was held in Destin, Florida on May 9th, 2019. Gary left this world with his boots still on, riding off into the sunset to the tune of “The Cowboy Rides Away.”