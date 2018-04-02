11/13/1960 - 03/29/2018

Gary Martin LeCompte, age 57, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 29, 2018 surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Gary loved singing and dancing, fishing and spending time with family. His favorite pastime was spending time with his fish and fish tank. Gary was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his mother, JoAnne LeCompte; six children, Monica LeCompte, Jason Koss, Diana LeCompte, Rhonda LeCompte, Victor LeCompte, and Honesty LeCompte and companion Faith Fromenthal. He is also survived by eight brothers and sisters, P.J. LeCompte, Gloria Mathews, Lauretta Rameriz, Christi Duzich, Michanne Rochon, Stanley Thomas, Derek LeCompte and August LeCompte; as well as 13 grandchildren with one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his father; his wife, Ruth LeCompte; and one grandchild.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 6 until 9 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Interment will be in St Anne’s Cemetery in Mallet, Louisiana, at a later date.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.