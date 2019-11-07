January 8, 1960 — November 5, 2019

Gary James Boudreaux, 59, a resident of Erath, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at his home.

Gary was born on January 8, 1960, in Brownsville, Texas, the son of Leroy Boudreaux and Betty Comeaux Boudreaux.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother, Betty Comeaux Boudreaux of Erath; two sisters, Connie Rivera and husband Rick of Brownsville, Texas and Joanne Frugé of Erath; six nieces; two nephews; and 14 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Boudreaux; three brothers, Edward Paul Boudreaux, Leroy “Butch” Boudreaux and Kevin Boudreaux; and one sister, Lila Waller.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be James Frugé II, Corey Stanfield, Brock Derouen, Austin Hammersky, Keith Freeman and Carl Written.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services. Following the funeral service, Gary will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.