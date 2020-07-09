October 23, 1970 — July 4, 2020

Cherished mother, daughter, sister and friend, Garnette Andre’ Listi left this earth late in the evening on July 4, 2020.

Garnette was born in Morgan City on October 23, 1970; she was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and Louisiana State University. She was a Certified Public Accountant, was dedicated to her profession, and worked in banking, finance, and accounting for nearly 26 years.

Garnette had an eye for decorating and fashion, so it is no surprise she liked to shop. She had a talent for organization, and she also enjoyed reading, working in her garden, and fresh flowers. She especially loved the beach and often would wander the shore for hours looking for shells and other treasures.

Clever and outspoken, independent and courageous, Garnette was admired by her friends and dearly loved by her family. She will be greatly missed.

Family was very important to Garnette. She is survived by her daughter, Izabella Rose; mother, Frances Theriot Listi; sister, Ginesse Adrienne; brother, Gerald Andrew Jr. and wife Patricia Moncada Listi; as well as three nieces, one nephew, and several boatloads of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Garnette was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Andrew “Jerry” Listi Sr., as well as her paternal and maternal grandparents.

A public Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Father Toto Buenaflor celebrating Mass. Following Mass, Garnette will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Due to the health concerns and the restrictions with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for up to 100 family members and friends to be in attendance at the funeral Mass and still practice social distancing. Masks will be required upon entering the church.