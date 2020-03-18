Article Image Alt Text

GAIL ANN SMITH

Wed, 03/18/2020 - 2:18pm

Gail Ann Smith, 72, a native and resident of Patterson, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be Thursday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
She was preceded in death by her first husband and her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Howard Smith Jr. of Patterson; two sons, Toby Collins of Verdunville and Jason Collins of Youngsville; stepchildren, Howard Smith III of Mansfield, Texas, Chavvon Smith of Colleyville, Texas, Kea Golden of Burleson, Texas, Chaunva LeCompte of Burleson, Texas, and Dwayne Jennings of Texas; 18 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elaine Vining and Susan Murray, both of Patterson; and a host of other relatives.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

