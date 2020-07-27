October 2, 1944 — July 22, 2020

Gail Ann Landry Hinkle passed away at the age of 75 in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma.

Gail was born in Jeanerette on October 2, 1944 and was the younger of two children born to Elwood and Dorothy Landry. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was a former longtime resident of Morgan City and Bayou L’Ourse and has resided in Franklin for the past four years. Gail was a woman with a strong faith in the Lord and has been a member of Healing Stream Ministries Church in Bayou Vista for over 40 years. Although she will be deeply missed, her family takes great comfort in knowing that she put her faith in Jesus Christ and is now healed of the infirmities she suffered from in this earthly life.

Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of her three children, Chris Ann Daigle and her fiancé Guy Ponville, Kurt Matthew Daigle and his wife Janelle, and Elwood Benoit “Woody” Daigle; eight grandchildren, A.J. Mayon and his wife Paige, Kayla LaRive and her husband Christopher, Jessicca Miller and her husband Josh, Brent Daigle and his wife Bree, Haily Sons and her husband Lynwood, Harley Joe Daigle, Mallory Harmon, and Nicholas Harmon; six great-grandchildren, Kathryn, Ashton, Carson, Leighton, Allie and Laila; her brother, Billy Landry and his wife Roxie; her daughter-in-law, April Daigle Larpenter; as well as four nieces and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Blake Andrew Daigle; her parents, Elwood Landry and Dorothy Rivette Landry; and her former husbands, LeRoy Benoit Daigle and Allen Joseph “Joe” Hinkle.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to her caregiver, Latrail Tillman, for taking such great care of their mother over the past year and a half.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin beginning at 9 a.m. with memorial services at noon led by the Rev. Bert Carter. Inurnment will follow in the Franklin Cemetery Mausoleum.

Due to the current restrictions concerning limited sized gatherings, current state guidelines will only allow for up to 100 family members and friends to be in attendance during the visitation and memorial service at Ibert’s Mortuary. Visitors are also asked to practice social distancing and to wear face masks.

Family and friends may view the obituary online and are encouraged to share their condolences, cherished memories, love, and support for the family by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, (337) 828-5426.