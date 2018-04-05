Frederick Lyons, 57, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Houma.

He is survived by his mother, Elesther Charleston of Gray; brother, Raymond Lyons Jr. of Franklin; two sisters, Phyllis Lyons of Morgan City and Bertha Lyons of Gray; maternal grandmother, Bertha Brown Charleston of Gray; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.