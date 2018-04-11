Frederick “Nelson” Jones Sr., 67, a resident and native of Franklin, La. passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 11:05 am at his residence.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 1101 Main St., Franklin, La. from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Allen Randle, Officiating.

Memories of Frederick, or “Nelson” as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his daughter, Rhonda Jones Phillips of Baldwin, La.; his step children, Carolyn P. Grogan of Franklin, La.; Mathilda Ward of New Iberia, La.; Brenda P. Williams of Slidell, La.; and David Phillips of Baldwin, La.; two brothers, Adam Jones, Jr. and Kevin Jones both of Lafayette, La.; one sister, Ora Thomas of Franklin, La.; two grandchildren, two god-daughters, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Frederick was preceded in death by his parents, a son, his companion, a niece, a sister-in-law, and a step-daughter.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.