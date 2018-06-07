Franklin Pearce III, 33, a native of Houma and resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Millington, Tennessee.

He is survived by five children, O’Ryan Sutterfield, Melody Ellis, Riley Cruz, Franklin Pearce IV and Jayla Pearce; his parents, Frank Pearce Jr. and Sonya Rebardi; three sisters, Nichole Fruge, Amber Theriot and Jessica Pearce; four brothers, Cody Pearce, Jacob Pearce, Jeremy Pearce and Justin Pearce; maternal grandmother, Dolores Foret; paternal grandfather, F.D. Pearce; great-grandmother, Elda Solar; and step-grandmother, Dot Rebardi.

He was preceded in death by a son, maternal grandfather, paternal grandmother, great- grandfather and step-grandfather.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Berwick Cemetery.