October 13, 1944 — February 4, 2021

It is with heavy hearts that we celebrate the life of Frank Vincent Lipari, a longtime resident of Lake Charles, who passed away at the age of 76 on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Evergreen Group Home in Lake Charles.

Born in Patterson on October 13, 1944, Frank was the youngest of three children born to Mike and Lorena Lipari. He was a prominent member of the Evergreen family, where he resided for over 48 years. An outgoing man who enjoyed life, Frank especially enjoyed Italian eats and treats, attending parties, and dancing. He was baptized into the Catholic faith at an early age and specifically loved attending annual St. Joseph Altars. He will be dearly missed by all who were privileged to have known him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike F. Lipari and Lorena Listi Lipari; an infant brother, Joseph Lipari; and his sister, Lucy Antonia Lipari.

Left to cherish his memory is a host of family and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. Public funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, with the rosary being prayed at 1:30 p.m. Following the Mass he will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery. Monsignor J. Douglas Courville JCL will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. Covid-19 safety practices are required for all in attendance.

2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

Psalm 116:15 “Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints.”

Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, cherished memories, love, and support for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.