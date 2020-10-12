Frank S. Guarisco, native and lifelong resident of Patterson, passed away at the age of 84, the morning of October 7, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Frank was the son of Sebastian “Frank” Guarisco and Josephine Domino Guarisco. Frank was a man who loved his God, his church, his family and his Italian heritage. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was an independent insurance agent for over 50 years. He believed in being a good citizen and serving others. He was an avid sports fan and faithfully watched the Lumberjacks, LSU and the Saints. He enjoyed playing sports in his younger days; especially baseball, softball and tennis.

Being a good citizen and helping others lead him to serve on numerous committees and leadership positions at St. Joseph Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus, The Boy Scouts, Kemper Williams Park (chairman), Atchafalaya Golf Course, etc. He was instrumental in organizing the Patterson Recreation Department, the PHS booster club, and coached Little League Baseball for 42 years. He also sponsored many kids for Boys and Girls State.

Frank was responsible for re-instituting the annual St. Joseph Table, which was so dear to him. He was a very active member of the KC’s for 62 years; serving in many capacities including Grand Knight. He was awarded the State Family of the Year and State Knight of the Year. All his contributions resulted in him receiving many awards through the years. Due to his work with the Boy Scouts, both locally and with the Evangeline Area Council, he was awarded the Silver Beaver, the Bronze Pelican and the St. George Awards including several others. Most recently he and his wife received the Leaders in Philanthropy Award St. Mary Parish and the Bishop’s Service Award.

He will be sadly missed and his memory cherished by his high-school sweetheart and wife of 61 years, Joy Boudreaux Guarisco; three children, Curt Guarisco and his wife Sandi of Patterson, Glynn Guarisco and his wife Becky of Patterson, and Denise Matherne and her husband Earl of Des Allemands; five grandchildren, Ashley Cordray and her husband Wesley, Macee Fugate and her husband Travis, Austin Guarisco and his wife Olivia, Cameron Guarisco, and Margo Matherne; three great-grandchildren, Eva, Asher and Adlie; one sister, Josie Moncado of Houston; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Pete Guarisco; his sisters, Maria Wiese and Frances Guarisco; and an infant sister, Mamie Ann.

A walk-through wake will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday October 14, 2020, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson. Masks and social distancing will be required. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family with Fathers Herb Bennerfield, Michael Russo and Angelo Cremaldi. Frank will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Serving as pallbearers will be Curt, Glynn, Austin and Cameron Guarisco, Earl Matherne, and Jaret Rentrop. Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Rentrop, JW McCann, Frank Cali, Nick Moncada, Wayne Guarisco, Don Domino, Greg Hamer, and posthumous Carol Vinning.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider contributions to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1011 First Street, Patterson, LA 70392 or your favorite charity.

