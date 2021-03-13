Frank Percy Jones, 61, a resident and native of Patterson, La., passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 9, 2021 at 5:46 p.m. at his residence.

A public walk through viewing was conducted from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home 715 Sixth Street Morgan City, La. Visitation resumed on Tuesday March 16, 2021 at the Patterson Civic Center, 116 Cotten Road, Patterson, La. 70392 from 8 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Reverend Patrick T. Jones officiated the services. Frank was entombed in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum following funeral services.

Memories of Frank will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Monica M. Jones; his children Kerwin Jones LaTora Madise both of Patterson, La. and Cedric Gant of Monroe, La.; four brothers, Floyd Jones and Larry Jones both of Patterson, La. of Jeff (Rhonda) Jones of Larose, La. and Charles Jones of Lake Charles, La.; four sisters, Matilda Ray and Catherine Jones both of Patterson, La., Marion (Kenneth) Johnson of Baton Rouge, La., and Ann Adams of Meridian, MS; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, four sisters-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Alma Jones Sr.; one brother, Joseph Jones, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Percy and Savannah Henton and paternal grandparents, Jeff and Josephine Jones.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma-Jeanerette