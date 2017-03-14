Frank Lipari, 79, a native of Patterson and resident of Centerville, died Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Terrebonne General Hospital.

He is survived by two daughters, Tina L. McDonald and Tonya Lipari; 11 siblings, Lucille Vining, Jennie Liner, Annie Russo, Rose Bailey, Luke Lipari, Tony Lipari, Ronnie Lipari, Lana West, Josephine Trahan, Leon Lipari and Mona Clausen; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Ibert’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.