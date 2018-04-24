October 25, 1971 - April 21, 2018

Frank “Lil Frankie” Ramirez Soto Jr., 46, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in Jefferson.

Frankie was born on October 25, 1971 in Los Angeles, California, the son of Frank R. Soto Sr. and Cheryl Lasker Soto.

Frankie was a lover of all sports, but enjoyed playing golf and poker, as well as shooting pool. He was an avid football fan and was a passionate fan of the LSU Tigers and LA Rams, he also enjoyed watching the New Orleans Saints. He loved it when the Rams played the Saints, so he could give all his family trouble and remind them that the Rams always beat the Saints. He also enjoyed playing Fantasy Football each year with his friends and family. He loved his family and loved getting everyone together at one of his famous BBQ’s.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his fiancé, Veronica Louviere of Morgan City; his father, Frank R. Soto Sr. and wife Cynthia of Morgan City; his mother, Cheryl Soto of Lafayette; two stepchildren, Adrianna Lipari and Cameron Lipari; four sisters, Cristina Soto of Lafayette, Alicia Soto Leonard and husband Scott of Pearland, Texas, and Sara Soto and Rachel Soto, both of Lafayette; two stepsisters, Jessica Dinger and Kayla Ladner, both of Morgan City; and his pawpaw, Ukie Legnon of Morgan City.

Frankie was preceded in death by his Nana, Esther Ramirez Soto; Uncle, Ernie Soto; and stepbrother, Joshua Dinger.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 12 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Following the services, Frankie will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.