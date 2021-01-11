Frank Griffin Sr., 80, a native and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at is residence.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson. Masks and social distancing required. Services accessible on funeral home Facebook page. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita D. Griffin of Patterson; two sons, Frank Griffin Jr. of Verdunville and Alvin Griffin of Alexandria; five daughters, Brenda Dugar, Mary Landry, Sheila Scott and Dinah Morse, all of Patterson, and Pamela Harris of Alexandria; three brothers, James Griffin Sr. of Patterson, Jessie Griffin of Bayou Vista, and Charles Griffin of Houston; five sisters, Josie Ingleton of Berwick, Dorothy Gray and Muriel Johnson, both of Patterson, and Daisy Griffin and Sally Graves, both of Houston; 39 grandchil-dren; 57 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, parents, three brothers and two sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrange-ments.