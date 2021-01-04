April 18, 1938 — January 2, 2021

Frank Cali Sr., 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 2, 2021. Even though a failing heart took him away from this world, his loving heart left a beacon of light for all in the community.

Frank is survived by his beautiful wife of 60 years, Wilda Decuir Cali. He was the proud father of his two children and their spouses, Tina Cali Leonard and husband Russell and Frank “Chip” Cali Jr. and wife Catherine Loupe Cali. He was also survived by one granddaughter, Mary Frances Cali, who was the apple of his eye.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cosimo and Nola Robicheaux Cali; his only sister, Lorena Cali Ledoux; and his firstborn grandchild, Scott Joseph Leonard.

Mr. Cali proudly served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. He began working in the electrical field at the age of 16. He eventually opened his own business, Cali Electrical Service. He also served his community as a school bus driver, real estate broker, and Justice of the Peace for 42 years.

He served as the Special Deputy Clerk of Court for Benny Blakeman from 1971 – 1988 and then as Deputy Clerk of Court for Cliff Dressel from 1988 – 2000. Mr. Frank served as the Environmental Officer for St. Mary Parish Government until his multiple retirements.

Due to the current circumstances, the family has chosen to hold a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson for immediate family followed by private committal service in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Celebrant for the Mass will be Father Herb Bennerfield with Father Angelo Cremaldi and Father Oneil Landry concelebrating. The funeral will be live streamed for those who wish to participate virtually. To view the Funeral Mass live stream please visit Ibert’s Mortuary’s YouTube Channel beginning Wednesday, January 6, at 2 p.m.

Serving as pallbearers will be Frank “Chip” Cali Jr., Russell Leonard, Bryan Bordelon, George Michael, Gary Massico and Craig Ledoux. Honorary pallbearers will be Henry Bo LaGrange, Cliff Dressel, Fred Parchmont, Ray Rentrop, Iray Ledoux, Mike Accardo, Leve Revere and Carlton LaSalle.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Journey Hospice and all the wonderful caregivers.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1011 First Street, Patterson, LA 70392.

