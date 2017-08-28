May 19, 1963 - August 24, 2017

Frances Seaneen Malloy Burke was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend to many. Seaneen, as she was known, was born in Franklin on May 19, 1963, one of two children born to the late Frank Vincent Malloy and Kate Frost Malloy. Shortly after birth her parents moved to California where she spent her early years. As a child her favorite thing was going to Catalina Island with her parents, which started a lifelong love for beaches, her favorite being Panama City Beach, FL. When she was eight they moved back to Franklin, where she has resided ever since. In addition to the beach, she also loved to laugh, take rides to the levee, and listening to and dancing to Oldies but Goodies music. Seaneen passed away at the age of 54 at her home in Franklin on Thursday, August 24, 2017. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her daughters, Shondra B. Louviere and her husband Ian, Shira Burke and her companion Coby Broussard, and Shyanne Burke; her mother, Kate Malloy; her brother, John Malloy; four grandchildren, Shayna Muffoletto Burke, Alyssa Burke, Kaitlyn Louviere, and Kayne Luke Broussard; one step grandson, Laiton Louviere; one niece, Ashley Malloy; and two nephews, Zachary and Jacob Malloy.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Aurelian “Ike” Burke, II; her father, Frank Vincent Malloy; her nephew, Joshua Malloy; as well as numerous aunts and uncles.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., with memorial services beginning at 7 p.m. Pastor Den Hussey will conduct the service.

