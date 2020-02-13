September 18, 1938 — February 10, 2020

Frances Maude Whitney, 81, passed away on February 10, 2020, after a brief illness. Her memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Berwick, Louisiana on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1 p.m.

Born on September 18, 1938 in St. Francisville, Louisiana, Frances grew up in Berwick, Louisiana. She graduated from Morgan City High School in 1956, graduating in the top 10 percent of her class. She worked for many years at Oceanic Butler in Bayou Vista until she moved to Atlanta in the late 1980’s after the oil industry experienced a downturn. While in Atlanta, she worked in both the banking and medical fields. Her last job was as executive secretary to the CEO of Georgia Cancer.

Frances had an innate ability to form extraordinary relationships. While most people are lucky if they have one life-long friendship, Frances had many friendships that spanned decades. She travelled extensively in the US and Canada with these life-long friends.

She will be sorely missed by her family. She was truly the hub that kept them together. She doted on her nieces, nephews, great-niece and great-nephews. She holds a special place in all of their hearts.

In 2017, Frances returned to the Morgan City area and resided at Maison Jardin at the time of her death. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Pearl Whitney, and her nephew, Jerry Whitney. She is survived by her brother, Howard Whitney and his wife Connie Whitney of Lawrenceville, Georgia; her brother, Leroy Whitney and his wife Elizabeth Whitney of Berwick, Louisiana; her brother, Gerald Whitney and his wife Doris Whitney of Slidell, Louisiana; her niece, Denise Bertaut and Jerry Bertaut (husband) of Prattville, Alabama; her niece, Alycia McWilliams and Steve McWilliams (husband) of Esko, Minnesota; her nephew, David Whitney of Thibodaux, Louisiana; her nephew, James Whitney of Lawrenceville, Georgia; her great-niece, Darien Clayton of Prattville, Alabama; her great-nephew, Braden Bertaut of Atlanta, Georgia; her great-nephews, Caleb Whitney and Blaine Whitney, both of Slidell, Louisiana; her great-niece, Bella Whitney of Slidell, Louisiana; her great-nephews, Evan Whitney, Jack Whitney, Max Whitney and Aiden Whitney, all of Esko, Minnesota; her great-great-niece, Arya Whitney; and her soon-to-be, already doted on great-great-niece, Avery Clayton.