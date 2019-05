Frances Marino Bonner, 87, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her residence.

She is survived by a daughter, Pamala Vidos of Morgan City; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, two daughters, a granddaughter and two brothers.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 6-8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m., and again Friday, May 31, 8-10:30 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.