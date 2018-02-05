Frances LeBlanc, 85, a native of Brooklyn and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

She is survived by four daughters, Linda Shannon, Vickie Plaisted, Tammy Adams and Michelle Bowers; a son, Vincent Lormard; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Visitation was today, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, from 1 p.m. until services at 4:30 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.