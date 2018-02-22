FLOYD LeBLANC

BNew Iberia — A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be conducted for Floyd J. LeBlanc, 80, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Keith Landry as Celebrant.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, from 9 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass.

A native and resident of New Iberia, Floyd went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. at his residence with his family comforting him.

Floyd had a lifelong career in the oilfield industry and related services beginning as a teenager for Wm. Helis Oil Company. After serving three years in the U. S. Army, he completed studies at the University of Southwest Louisiana and lived and worked in Port Sulphur for Freeport Sulphur Company, moving to Morgan City and working for Seahorse Boat Service and Data-Comm Communication Company. After living in Morgan City for 35, he returned to New Iberia. He enjoyed playing golf and fishing as well as a good domino game. The stories and jokes which he told will be long remembered by his friends. Floyd was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 54½ years, Sandra Brasher LeBlanc of New Iberia; son, John Todd Leblanc and wife Nicole Delcambre; daughter, Teri L. Maraist and husband Leonard; granddaughters, Ariana LeBlanc, Jaylen Maraist and Alexa Maraist; brother, Francis LeBlanc and wife Jackie; and nephew, Aaron LeBlanc.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis LeBlanc Sr. and Mildred Stein LeBlanc of New Iberia; brother, Kerry LeBlanc; and in-laws, Frank and Margaret Brasher.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the doctor and nurses of Bridgeway Hospice for the love and care given to Floyd.

You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.