Floyd Carbins Jr., 60, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Ethel Carbins of Patterson; four sons, Floyd Carbins III and Paul Carbins, both of Tacoma, Wwashington, Jason McCurtis of New Iberia and Larry Griffin of Patterson; three daughters, Rachel Carbins and Peyton Carbins, both of Patterson, and Britain Carbins of Baton Rouge; five sisters, Margie Johnson, Jackie Carbins, Dorothy Livas, Floydell Hunter and Tonia Chapman, all of Morgan City; 22 grandchildren; three stepdaughters, Felicia Ramagos, Jada Carter and Renata Harris, all of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.