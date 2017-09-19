FLOYD ALLEN FISHER

Floyd Allen “Allen” Fisher, 61, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at Morgan City Health Care Center.

Allen was born Aug. 30, 1956, in Rapies Parish, the son of James William Fisher and Doris Ebert Fisher.

He is survived by three children, Adam Fisher of Bayou Vista, Sabrina Fisher Absher and husband Corey of Morgan City, Meagen Fisher of Morgan City; one brother, Robert Murray and wife Diane of Arkansas; six sisters, Deborah Snock and husband Chuck of Pineville, Beverly Luent and husband Timothy of Lydia, Bridgett Dunn of Arkansas, Donna Ribardi and husband Donald of Bayou Vista, Tammy Stewert and husband Steve of Pineville; Kristie Hyatt and husband Jacob of Dequincy; 8 grandchildren.

Allen was preceded in death by his father, James William Fisher.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with the Rev. Steven Kelly officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the services at 2 p.m.