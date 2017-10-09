Florence R. Landry, known to many as “Flo,” and best known to her relatives as “Lolee,” passed away on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at the young age of 88. Florence was a native of Grand Bayou and a longtime resident of Morgan City.

Florence was an opinionated member of the family. While she was not always right, she was never wrong. She enjoyed music and dancing, cooking for her family and friends, traveling (across the states or on big cruise ships), family get-togethers and especially football. She was an avid fan of the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers. Most importantly, Florence was known as one of those rare individuals who never met a stranger.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Russell Hartman and his wife, Adele, Glinda Armond and her husband, Timothy Sr., and Ramona Patterson and her husband, Chris; seven grandchildren, Damian, Jeremy, Ryan, Jessica, Colby, Timothy Jr. and Kirbi; eight great-grandchildren, Brian, Blythe, Elizabeth, Olivia, Rylie, Caleb, Garrett and Hunter; one sister, Anneve Guillot; six sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert Hartman; her second husband, Dalton Landry; her parents, Dalbert and Cecile Richard; and siblings, Nolan, Golen, Lester, Gerald and Carol Richard.

The family requests that visitation be observed Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and again on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, from 8:30 a.m. until time of dismissal at Hargrave Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will take place Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Florence being laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery following services.

Pallbearers will be Florence’s loving grandchildren, Jeremy, Ryan, Jessica, Colby, Timothy Jr. and Kirbi.