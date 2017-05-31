Florence Babin Derise, 89, a native of Amelia and a resident of Patterson, passed away Monday, May 29, 2017.

Florence was a beloved mother, wife and sister. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Rusty Derise, Tanya Derise and Lori Derise; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Brenda Topham.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Hilton Derise Sr.; sister, Rita LaCoste; daughter, Gwendolyn Thompson; and son, Kenneth Derise.

Memorial visitation will be held Friday, June 2, 2017, at Hargrave Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home.