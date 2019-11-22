Flora Lee Morris-Coleman, 75, a native of Berwick, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center in Round Rock, Texas.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Little Zion Baptist Church in Berwick. Burial will follow in Berwick Cemetery.

She is survived by four children, Tracy Mingo, Erin Mingo-Hunt, Sonja Mingo and Tremayne Coleman; three siblings, Booker Hollins Jr., Belinda Hollins and Beverly Granger, all of Morgan City; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father, stepfather, mother, four sisters and one brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.