FLORA LEE MORRIS COLEMAN

Fri, 11/22/2019 - 4:14pm

Flora Lee Morris-Coleman, 75, a native of Berwick, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center in Round Rock, Texas.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Little Zion Baptist Church in Berwick. Burial will follow in Berwick Cemetery.
She is survived by four children, Tracy Mingo, Erin Mingo-Hunt, Sonja Mingo and Tremayne Coleman; three siblings, Booker Hollins Jr., Belinda Hollins and Beverly Granger, all of Morgan City; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father, stepfather, mother, four sisters and one brother.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

