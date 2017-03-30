Flora C. Milton, 67, a native of Franklin and resident of Houston, Texas, died at 12:41 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2017.

Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at New Providence Baptist Church on 303 La. 317 in Centerville. Burial will follow at the New Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, located on Elm Street in Centerville. Bishop John W. Jasper Jr. will officiate the ceremony.

She is survived by her husband, Ben Milton III of Franklin; one step-son, Jerry James of Centerville; one daughter, Janice (Kevin) Davis of Houston, Texas; four brothers, Willie Cooks Jr., Alvin (Delores) Cooks and Larry Cooks, all of Franklin, and James (Willie Mae) Cooks of Centerville; three sisters, Shirley (Rudy) Kirt, Juanita (Dave) Dugar and Lorenza Johnson, all of Franklin; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

Arrangements entrusted to Otis Mortuary of Franklin, 501 Willow St., Franklin, LA., 70538.