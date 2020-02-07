FERDINAND JOHN "FETCH" PETIFILS JR.

September 21, 1925 – February 6, 2020

Funeral services celebrating the life of Ferdinand John Petitfils Jr., a longtime resident of Baldwin, will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charenton during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Following the Mass, he will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Immaculate Conception Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Bill Melancon will be the Celebrant for the Mass with Father Christopher Cambre concelebrating.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed Monday, February 10th, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 o’clock. Visiting hours will continue Tuesday morning at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until Mass time.

Fetch, as he was affectionately known, was born in Jeanerette on September 21, 1925 and was the fifth of six children born to Ferdinand and Septima Petitfils. Following high school he went on to attend college until he was drafted into the United States Navy. He served stateside during World War II and was honorably discharged. On October 10, 1948 he married the love of his life, Genevieve Viguerie. The two moved to Mississippi and after a short stay they moved back to South Louisiana and settled in Baldwin where they raised their family. He, along with his wife, ran the family business in Baldwin, Petitfils Hardware Store, until their retirement. Retirement allowed him to spend time doing the things he enjoyed in life, especially woodworking, fishing, and spending time with his family at the camp. Seafood cook-ups were also a favorite of his, whether boiled, grilled, or fried. He was also a sports fan and enjoyed watching collegiate and professional sports of all kinds, especially when any of our great Louisiana teams were playing. Blessed with 94 wonderful years, Fetch passed away peacefully in the morning hours of Thursday, February 6, 2020. His big smile and playful nature will truly be missed.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his children, Marsha Petitfils Colley and Michael Petitfils; his grandchildren, Thomas Colley and wife Michele, Marcie Boudreaux and husband David, Dylan Petitfils, and Caitlin Petitfils; and his great-grandchildren, Buddy Boudreaux, Ava Boudreaux, Rosemarie Colley, Jack Colley, and Brynne Colley.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve “Jenny” Viguerie Petitfils; his son, Frank John Petitfils; his parents, Ferdinand John Petitfils and Septima Trimble Petitfils; and five siblings, Odette P. Escuriex, Robert Petitfils, Preston Petitfils, Marjorie P. Williams, and Betty P. Buteau.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Petitfils, Dylan Petitfils, Thomas Colley, Jack Colley, David Boudreaux, and Buddy Boudreaux. Honorary pallbearer will be Michael Williams.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to his caregiver Shirlene Brown, Joyce Lewis with Council on Aging, Franklin Foundation, Franklin Health Care Center, Heart of Hospice, and Dr. Roland Degeyter for their loving and compassionate care.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.