Felix Perro Jr., 56, a native of Morgan City and resident of Franklin, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Franklin.

Visitation will be Saturday, 8-10 a.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita G. Perro of St. Joseph; three children, Sharelle Reed and Tiffany Phillips, both of Franklin, and Ashley Ross; seven grandchildren; a brother, Lucien Perro; sisters, Gwendolyn Perro of Morgan City and Alida Clark; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrange-ments.