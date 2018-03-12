FEDRIA ADAMS GRANGER

Fedria Adams Granger
Fedria Adams Granger, 90, a native of Morgan City, died Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at St. Agnes Health Care in Breaux Bridge.
Visitation will be Tuesday, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Anthony Society Area of the Morgan City Cemetery.
She is survived by a son, Michael Granger of Morgan City; a daughter, Evelyn Bogan of Morgan City; a brother, Grady Adams of California; 15 grandchildren; and a host of relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three sons, seven sisters and five brothers.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

