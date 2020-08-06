Faron “Tank” Joseph Wiggins, age 58, a native of Morgan City and a resident of Berwick, was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Faron was a retired employee from the St. Mary Parish School Board and a boat captain in recent years. In his spare time, he enjoyed wood working and commercial fishing. Faron was an avid deer hunter and liked spending time at the camp. He will be remembered most for his excellent cooking. He cherished his time with his family and friends and enjoyed making others laugh.

Those left to cherish his precious memory are his mother, Belle Chassion; his daughter, Erin Wiggins Angelo and spouse, Jason; his son, Justin Wiggins and spouse, Kim; his grandchildren, Justin Wiggins Jr., Kipten Angelo and Kainen Angelo; his twin brother, Daron Wiggins; and sister, Pamela Wiggins.

Faron is welcomed into heaven by his father, Chris “C.J.” Wiggins; his brother, Matthew Wiggins; and his stepfather, Gerald Chassion.

Visitation for Faron will be on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Hargrave Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Service will be at 10:30 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following the services Faron will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.