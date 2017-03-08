EVELYN PERCLE

Evelyn Beadle Percle, 87, a native of Morgan City and long-time resident of Irving, Texas, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister.

She is survived by four children, Judy Buchanan of Bedford, Pamela Schultz of Yantis, Rick Percle of Irving and Bryan Percle of Paris; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ellen Nelson of Berwick and Elrita Darce of Morgan City; and a brother, Kennon Beadle of Ponchatoula.

Services were held Feb. 26 in the chapel of Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home in Irving with services Feb. 27 at Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church in Irving. Burial followed at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.

Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.