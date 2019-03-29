October 30, 1931- March 26, 2019

Eva Marie St. Germain Blakeman, 87, of Dry Creek, Louisiana (formerly Morgan City, Louisiana), passed to eternal rest on Monday, March 26, 2019 in DeRidder, Louisiana.

She was born on October 30, 1931, in Bruly St. Martin, Louisiana, to the late George Gene and Effie Simoneaux St. Germain.

Those left to cherish her memory are son, Jesse G. Blakeman and Beth of Fayetteville, Arkansas; daughters, JoAnn Deborde and Robert of Dry Creek, Louisiana, and Kathy Hebert and Ron of DeRidder, Louisiana; brothers, Ivan (Blackie) St. Germain of Morgan City, Louisiana, Jesse (JC) St. Germain of North Carolina, and Lyn St. Germain of Morgan City, Louisiana; grandchildren, Dallas Landry, Justin Landry and Andrea, Megan Denney and Justin, Zachary Blakeman and Kim, Paige Holley and Brandon, Elizabeth Galt and Scott, David Hebert and Charlie, Cheyenne Bickel and John, Patrick Comeaux and Cindy, Brad Comeaux and Jamie, Joshua Comeaux and Vicki; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Blakeman, Jr.; son, Roger Dale Blakeman; parents, George and Effie St. Germain; brother, James Joseph St. Germain; and sisters, Alverda St. Germain Boone and Thelma St. Germain Blanco.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, Louisiana, on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a rosary being prayed at 4 p.m. The visitation will continue at Twin City Funeral Home in Morgan City, Louisiana, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City, Louisiana. Eva will be laid to rest next to her husband, Jesse Blakeman Jr. and son, Roger in the Morgan City Cemetery with Father Freddie Decal officiating the services.

Pallbearers will be Justin Landry, Ron Hebert, Steve McCann Jr., Justin Denney, Hunter Blakeman and Brandon Holley. Honorary pallbearers will be Dallas Landry and Steve McCann Sr.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Catholic Charities USA.org.

Arrangements and services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, Louisiana and Twin City Funeral Home in Morgan City, Louisiana.