October 6, 1918 — April 8, 2020

Eva Mae Folse Nini, 101, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

She was born October 6, 1918, the daughter of Albert Folse originally of Raceland and Emma Landry Folse originally of Breaux Bridge, who were lifelong residents of the Klingsville area of Morgan City. Eva Mae was a lifelong resident of Berwick. As a centenarian, she was the oldest citizen, receiving the Key to the Town of Berwick on her 100th birthday.

Eva Mae was a devoted and loving wife for 67 years and mother to four children for 82 years. With only a high school education, having attended Sacred Heart in Morgan City, she served as an assistant librarian and head librarian at the Berwick Branch of the St. Mary Parish Library System.

She instilled this quest for knowledge throughout the generations, and consequently her legacy is epitomized by their academic achievements. Her children earned undergraduate degrees in Electronic Engineering, Cytotechnology, and Physics, as well as a graduate degree in Technical Intelligence. The eldest son is the first-ever in the family to earn a Baccalaureate, as well as a Master’s degree. Her grandchildren earned undergraduate degrees in Physical Therapy, English, Social Studies, Fine Arts, and Performing Arts, as well as graduate degrees in Physical Therapy, Recreational Therapy, and Contracting/Logistics. The eldest granddaughter is the first-ever in the family to earn a Doctorate and the youngest granddaughter is the first-ever to earn a double Masters. Most of her great-grandchildren are currently still in matriculation; her eldest great-granddaughter earned an undergraduate degree in Psychology, as well as a graduate degree in Counseling.

Eva Mae will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, Jerry Nini and wife Sandra of Virginia, and Rand Nini of Berwick; five grandchildren, Selena Courtney Koro and husband Joseph of Michigan, Craig Courtney and wife Kathy Massucci of California, Mashane Nini of Virginia, Stephanie Courtney Highfill of New Orleans, and Melanie Nini and husband David Warehime of Virginia; seven great-grandchildren, Anthony, Calista, Carlton, Exie, Griffin, Ian and Teresa; four nieces and nephews, Toni Governale DeRouen of Morgan City, Russell Governale of Maryland, Kim Folse of Morgan City, and Jaimie Folse of Houma; numerous great- nieces and nephews led by Thomas Dwayne Barefoot of Morgan City; “adopted daughter” Marguerite Guarino of New Orleans; and dearest-friend, Debby Morella of Berwick.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Sr. and Emma Folse; husband, Raymond “Croaker” Nini; both daughters, Madge Nini Courtney and Nila Nini; and all three siblings - two brothers, Albert Folse Jr. and Ray Folse and one sister, Angelle Folse Governale.

Eva Mae wished to live her entire life independently in her own home. She achieved that goal, never having set foot in a nursing home or assisted living other than to visit others. Eva Mae enjoyed watching and praying with EWTN, for which she attributes a key to her longevity. When asked - how are you doing / feeling, she would always reply, “OK, so far…”

Farewell Mom, as you embark on your eternal journey, joining with Dad, Madge and Nila. We love you and we thank you…

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the graveside services for Eva Mae will be held privately by the immediate family, and there will be a Memorial Mass for everyone to attend at a later date. Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Eva Mae on our website, www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.