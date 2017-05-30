Eva Hebert Dunigan, 62, a native of Pierre Part and resident of Berwick, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at her residence.

She is survived by four daughters, Stephanie Crothers of Berwick, Charlene Voisin of Morgan City, Anna Boudreaux of Lockport and Cheryl Babin of Houma; two sons, Christopher Guillot of Pierre Part and Justin Boudreaux of Houma; her mother, Alta Berthalot; three sisters, Joyce Blankenship, Karen Hebert and Barbara Guillot; one brother, Mervin Hebert; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, father and a brother.

Visitation will be Sunday from 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.