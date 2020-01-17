Eunice Bell Champs Madison, 92, a native of Bunkie, La. and lifelong resident of Franklin, La., passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2019 at 1:45 a.m.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Triumph Baptist Church in Franklin, La., from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 12 noon. Pastor C. F. Lewis Sr., will serve as the Eulogist. Entombment will follow funeral services in the Mausoleum Section of Franklin Cemetery - Main Street in Franklin, La.

She leaves to mourn and cherish her fond memories ten children: Laura Madison-Starks of New Orleans, La.; Mrs. Hollis (Dorothy) Marks of Jeanerette, La.; Grant Madison (Barbara) of Jacksonville, FL; Barbara Turner of New Orleans, La.; Willie Madison (Wanda) of Franklin, La.; Dianne Madison-Shaw of Dallas, TX; Mrs. Rodney (Eunice) Fontenette of New Iberia, La.; Mrs. Elton( Sherry) Boutte of Franklin, La.; Jerry Madison (Aleata) and Glenn Madison Sr. (Denise) of Minneapolis, MN; grandchild that she reared, Wanda Madison Green of Baton Rouge, La.; a special son-in-law; twenty-six grandchildren, thirty-three great-granchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, a son, a daughter, her four grandchildren; siblings: and her parents.

