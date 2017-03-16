Eulie Williams, 67, a native and resident of Franklin, died Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Iberia Extended Care Hospital in New Iberia.

Visitation will be Saturday at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church in Franklin from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in the Franklin Cemetery.

She is survived by a son, William Davis III of Franklin; two daughters, Cheryl Collins of Morgan City and Patricia Davis, both of Franklin; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, four brothers, one sister and three grandchildren.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.