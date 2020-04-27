Eugene John Morgan, 77, a native of Morgan City and resident of Stephensville, died Friday, April 24, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Alberta Morgan; two daughters, Darlene Broussard and Tammy Richard; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a sister; and a host of other relatives.

Due to the current health restrictions regarding COVID-19, private visitation and graveside services will be held by the family.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.