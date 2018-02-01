Ethel Poindexter, 58, a native of Lafourche Parish and resident of Raceland, died Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 Saturday at New Zion Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Crescent Farm Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Taquon Poindexter; brothers, Sidney Poindexter, Harry Pierre and Norman Pierre, all of Raceland, and Willie Williams of Franklin; sisters, Lorraine Fuselier of Morgan City, and Rita Meads, Sherry Nixon, Patricia Lewis and Rose Tucker, all of Raceland; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sisters and grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.