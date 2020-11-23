Ethel Mae Gunner, 75, a resident of Franklin, La. and native of Bayou Sale, La., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:31 p.m. at Franklin Foundation Hospital in Franklin.

A public viewing was observed on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home, 1101 Main St., Franklin, La. (All visitors were asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). Funeral Services were private. Services were accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Ethel was laid to rest in the Golden Queen Cemetery in Centerville, La.

Memories of Ethel Mae will forever remain in the hearts of her two children, Jonathan K. (Natalie) Gunner, Sr. of McDonough, Ga. and Angela F. Gunner of Franklin, La.; three brothers, James Gunner III of Baton Rouge, La., Alton (Bonnie) Gunner, Sr., of Houston, Texas, and Michael (Carla) Gunner of Verdunville, La.; five sisters, Rebecca Banks of Verdunville, La., Lillian Augustus of Lafayette, La., Dianne Cottrelle and May Ann Dixon both of Houston, Texas, and Della Jordan of Aurora, Co.; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; Denise Barrow, Shaun Sonia, and Ekira Fine and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ethel Mae was preceded in death by her companions, Wilfred McDaniel and C. B. Milton Sr.; her parents, James Gunner Jr. and Sadie M. Gunner; one brother, Clarence Gunner; a nephew, James Gunner IV and a niece, Jaime Richardson.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of arrangements.

