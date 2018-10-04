ESTHER CALLOWAY

Esther Calloway, 62, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at her residence.
Visitation will be Friday, 9-10:45 a.m. with a rosary at 10 a.m. and services at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
She is survived by two sons, Eric Hebert of Seattle and Freddie Calloway Jr. of Morgan City; three daughters, Nicole Calloway of Morgan City, Taryn Davis of Jeanerette and Rolanda Ladday of Patterson; four sisters, Muriel Madise, Theresa Banks, Sharon Hebert and Eugenia Santana, all of Morgan City; a brother, Mark Hebert of Patterson; 11 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a sister, and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

