Ervin Thomas Sr., 58, a native of Monticello, Kentucky, and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.

He is survived by three children, Bridget Levingston of Berwick, Ervin Thomas Jr. of Morgan City and Valerie Thomas of Youngsville; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Johnny Thomas of Berwick and Henry Thomas of Patterson; one sister, Cathy Chambless of Orange, Texas; his ex-wife; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.

Services will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home, with burial following in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.