Ervin Dewey Sr., 75, a native and resident of Patterson, died Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Patterson.

Visitation will be observed Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at New Salem Baptist Church in Patterson from 11 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow funeral services in the Shields Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by his son, Irving Dewey Jr. of Morgan City; two daughters, Angela Dewey Harris of San Antonio, Texas, and Mechelle Dewey Babino of Dallas; two brothers, George Dewey and Oscar Dewey, both of Patterson; three sisters, Genevieve Riles of Las Vegas, and Marie Gash and Wardrena Griffin, both of Patterson; 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Dewey was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and three sisters.